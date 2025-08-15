Vegetable prices soar in Dhaka's kitchen markets

Vegetable prices have jumped sharply in the capital’s kitchen markets over the past week, leaving no item except papaya below Tk80 per kg and forcing consumers to cut back on purchases.

A spot check on Friday at North Badda, Middle Badda, Rampura, Malibagh and Shantinagar markets found prices up by Tk20-50 per kg for most vegetables.

Good-quality round brinjal topped the list, selling for Tk220–250 per kg, double last week’s price.

Long brinjal fetched Tk160–180, while the white variety sold for Tk120–140.

Ridge gourd (Jhinga), sponge gourd (Dhundol) and cucumber were priced at Tk100 per kg.

Okra, pointed gourd (Dherosh) and teasel gourd (Kakrol) sold for Tk80.

Papaya was the only exception at Tk40 per kg.

Jali Kumra from Tk100–120 apiece and bottle gourd from Tk100–150.

Yard-long beans sold for Tk80–100 per kg, taro stems at Tk80 and taro roots at Tk70–80.

Green chilli prices also spiked, retailing at Tk220–240 per kg, while wholesale rates stood at Tk1,000 per 5-kg lot.

“Brinjal prices shocked me—it’s up Tk100 in just a week,” said Yasmin Ara, a schoolteacher shopping in North Badda, adding: "I left it and bought papaya instead.”

Another shopper, Abdul Gaffar, said he usually buys over a kilo of each vegetable but was now taking only half a kilo of three items.

“I haven’t seen prices this high in a year,” he added.

Retailers blamed wholesale hikes for the surge, saying many customers were walking away or buying just 250–500g.

“Our profits are falling too,” said one trader.

At Kawranbazar, wholesale traders said prices for most vegetables arriving early Friday had risen due to lower yields this season.

“Per 5-kg lot, prices are up by Tk100–200,” said wholesaler Nur Islam, adding that rates may ease by October.

Another trader, Abdus Salam, said March–August is typically a low-supply period while demand remains steady, pushing up prices.

Increased transport costs this year have also contributed, he claimed.

The price spike is not limited to vegetables. Onions are selling for Tk85–90 per kg, up from Tk75 last week, with wholesale rates at Tk400–430 per 5-kg lot.

Egg prices rose as well, with brown eggs selling for Tk145–150 a dozen and white eggs for Tk130–135.

Prices for both Sonali and farm chickens climbed by Tk10 per kg to Tk320–340 and Tk170–185 respectively.

Beef prices remained steady at Tk750–800 per kg, while mutton held at Tk1,100–1,200.

Fish prices have jumped by Tk50–200 per kg.

Small fish such as kachki rose from Tk500 last week to Tk600, chapila sold for Tk450–500, and poa ranged from Tk550–700.

Catfish varieties like shing and magur sold for Tk500–600.

Among larger fish, rui fetched Tk380–420, katla Tk400–480, kalibaush Tk400–450, tilapia Tk250–280, farmed pangas Tk250, and river pangas Tk800–1,000.

Boal sold for Tk800–1,200 and aar fish for Tk1,000 per kg.

Hilsa prices also climbed, with medium-sized fish under 1kg selling for Tk1,800, smaller ones for Tk1,200–1,600, and larger specimens above 1kg fetching Tk2,000–2,500.

Market insiders said the surge in vegetable and onion prices has had a ripple effect on nearly all food items.

They called for stronger market monitoring, an end to alleged syndicate manipulation and action against extortion in goods transport to bring prices down.