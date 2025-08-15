Friday, August 15, 2025

Man commits suicide after killing wife, two children in Rajshahi

A handwritten suicide note was recovered

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 12:51 PM

In Rajshahi's Paba upazila, a man allegedly killed his wife and two children and died by suicide due to debt and lack of food.

The incident took place on the night of Thursday in the Bamnshikhar area of Parila Union.

The bodies of all family members were recovered from different rooms in the house.

The deceased have been identified as Minarul Islam, his wife Sadhina Begum, their son Mahim, and daughter Mithila.

The incident occurred in Bamnshikhar village of Parila Union under Paba upazila.

A resident named Abdul Malek said: “Minarul Islam worked in agriculture and was reportedly in debt. The family lived in a mud house. All four members of the family were found dead. The mother and daughter were found in the northern room, while the father and son were found hanging from ceiling fans in the southern room."

A handwritten suicide note by Minarul was recovered.

In the note, Minarul wrote: “I killed them all with my own hands. Because if I die, who will my children live for? They will have nothing but pain and suffering. We died because of debt and hunger. So it’s better to die than to keep living like this. We won’t have to ask anything from anyone. No one will have to be humiliated because of me. My father has already been humiliated in front of many because of me, that won’t happen anymore. We are leaving forever. I hope everyone else lives well. Thank you.'"

Officer-in-Charge of Motihar Police Station, Abdul Malek, said: “In Bamnshikhar, a man died by suicide after killing his wife and two children. Initial suspicion is that the wife and children were suffocated to death.”

He further stated: “A note was recovered from the scene. The note contains several statements. However, detailed information cannot be disclosed at this moment. More details will be provided later."

