Dhaka Tribune
Mahmudur Rahman: July movement given country a new direction

Mahamudur Rahman said fascism is fuelled by businessmen, bureaucrats, intellectuals, and journalists who build narratives in support of it

Daily Amar Desh Editor Mahmudur Rahman spoke at the Liaquat Ali Auditorium of Khulna Universityon Wednesday. Photo: BSS
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 11:36 PM

The Daily Amar Desh Editor Mahmudur Rahman has said fascism cannot be removed without a mass uprising and the youths, especially students, have proved it.

Mahmudur Rahman made the remarks while addressing a discussion titled "The Role of Journalists in the Anti-Fascism Movement” at the Liaquat Ali Auditorium of Khulna University on Wednesday.

Khulna University Journalists’ Association and the Office of the Director of Student Affairs jointly organized the discussion as part of a series of programs marking July Uprising Day.

“The July movement has given the country a new direction. It is remarkable that a fearless young generation has been groomed despite living under a fascist government for 17 years,” he said.

Mahamudur Rahman said fascism in a state cannot emerge on its own; it is aided by businessmen, bureaucrats, so-called intellectuals, and journalists, who build narratives in support of fascism.

He stressed that only a mass uprising can remove fascism, as proven by the youth in the July movement.

Khulna University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Rezaul Karim said: “The July movement is a historic example where patriotic students and citizens challenged fascist rule and restored freedom of speech.”

The KU Journalists’ Association President Alqama Ramin was in the chair.

Mahmudur RahmanRevolution 2024July
