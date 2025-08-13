Thursday, August 14, 2025

EC forms committee to scrutinize local observer applications

Qualified non-government organizations will be given registration for 5 years as per the Election Observation Guidelines 2025

Election Commission of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 10:27 PM

A 10-member committee has been formed to scrutinize the applications of the intending local observer organizations of the next national parliamentary elections, a press release of the EC said.
 
EC's Law Division Joint Secretary Farukh Ahmed has been appointed as the convener of the committee and Assistant Director (Public Relations) Md Ashadul Haque has been appointed as the member secretary.

Ashadul Haque said that 331 organizations have applied to the Election Commission for registration as election observer.
 
The EC on July 27 invited applications from the intending organizations to register them as election observer.
 
Qualified non-government organizations will be given registration for 5 years as per the Election Observation Guidelines 2025.
 
The registered organizations will be able to observe all national and local government elections held during this period.

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)
