Prof Yunus returns home from Malaysia

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus returned home from Malaysia on Wednesday night, wrapping up his three-day official visit, stressing that the two countries together can build a future which is prosperous, innovative, resilient and inclusive.

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the chief adviser and his entourage, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:10pm, said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

"Our two countries have always shared strong ties, built on mutual respect, cultural exchange and a shared dream of progress. Bangladesh and Malaysia have walked together in many ways. We have supported each other in our journeys toward growth and prosperity," Prof Yunus said on Wednesday at a program in Kuala Lumpur.

He said Malaysia has been a trusted friend, helping Bangladesh in developing human resources and advancing technology.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim held the official talks and witnessed the signing of the MoUs and exchange of notes in Malaysia's administrative capital Putrajaya on Tuesday.

The two countries signed five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and exchanged three notes in diverse areas to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

In an effort to address migrant issues effectively, Bangladesh strongly raised the issue of "undocumented or irregular" Bangladeshi migrants with Malaysia’s highest authorities, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said on Tuesday night.

In response to a question, Alam acknowledged that there are long-term structural issues in migration management but said efforts are underway to address all migration-related challenges.