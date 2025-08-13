Thursday, August 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Salehuddin: Loan defaulters will not be allowed to contest national election

'If political leaders encourage nomination and voting in exchange of money there is nothing the Finance Ministry can do'

File image of Dr Salehuddin. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 09:16 PM

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed on Wednesday said the interim government will not allow the loan defaulters to contest the next parliamentary election scheduled for February 2026.

“If political leaders encourage nomination and voting in exchange of money, there is nothing the finance ministry can do, ” the adviser said at the launch of the “UPension” app, organised by the National Pension Authority at the Finance Ministry.

He also said that the ministry will extend all necessary cooperation to improve the law and order situation for holding a good election in February.

According to the current law loan defaulters cannot contest the elections.

Under Article 12 of the Representation of the People Order, 1972, a loan defaulter is ineligible to become a Member of Parliament.

“If one is a defaulter, they cannot run for office,” Salehuddin said, adding that this provision is often misused ahead of polls.

“The Election Commission should identify the loan defaulters,” he said.

Citing an example, he said former Awami League minister Mahiuddin Khan Alamgir served five years despite being a defaulter.

Asked about measures to curb the use of black money in the polls, the adviser said, “The matter has not yet come to us, the Election Commission will consider it.”

He mentioned that there are two aspects of black money — the source and the process.

“The source is now more or less blocked compared to past times. Earlier, the same person could be a bank owner, factory owner, newspaper owner, and flat owner. That’s no longer the case. Now there is some check and balance.”

About the remarks made NCP’s chief coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwary on Tuesday that “there will be no election in February,” the finance adviser said: “Let them make political statements.”

The adviser said he used to do leftist politics in his student life. “I also made many statements like — shut down the hall, close the university, and so on. Did they ever shut down?”

Topics:

Salehuddin Ahmed
Read More

Finance adviser: Economy bounces back from brink of collapse

Govt approves proposals to purchase two cargo LNG, two bulk carrier ships

Govt approves procurement of LNG cargo, fertiliser, refined sugar

Dr Salehuddin: Country's economy makes a good turnaround

10,202 taxpayers file e-returns on first day

Dr Salehuddin wants young economists to see things with ‘inner eyes’

Latest News

Dhaka air quality continues to be ‘moderate’ Thursday morning

Teacher suspended after sexual harassment; accused principal resigns

Joint forces to be deployed to stop stone theft in Sylhet

PSG beat Tottenham on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup after late comeback

Thailand: Is the military preparing another coup?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x