Thursday, August 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Burning bodies at Ashulia: ICT-2 sets Aug 21 for charge framing hearing

On August 5, 2024 six protesters were shot dead during the mass uprising and their bodies were burned on a van

File image of International Crimes Tribunal. Photo: Collected
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 08:44 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 on Wednesday set  August 21 for hearing on the charge framing against 16 accused in a case over burning bodies of six protesters at Ashulia on August 5 during the July uprising.

The three-member bench of ICT-2 led by its Chairman Justice Nazrul Islam fixed the date for framing charges.

Earlier, police produced eight accused before the court.

They are- former additional superintendent of Dhaka District Police Abdullahil Kafi, former additional superintendent of Dhaka District Police Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Ashulia police station AFM Sayed, DB inspector Arafat Hossain, sub-inspector Malek, constables Mukul Chokdar and Kamrul Hasan.

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 on July 2 issued warrants for the arrest of eight  other accused  including former MP Saiful Islam in the case.

The prosecution submitted the 173-page chargesheet against 16 people in the case.

On August 5 last year, six protesters were shot dead during the mass uprising and their bodies were burned on a van.

A video of the horrific scene was widely shared on social media, shaking the nation.

It helped the victims' families identify two of the victims.

The video shows several bodies lying on the back of a van while police officers are seen loading another body onto the vehicle.

The bodies were covered with dirty clothes and banners found on the streets before being set on fire.

A case was filed with ICT on September 11 last year.

Topics:

ICTAugust
Read More

2,144C proposed for ICT division

International Crimes Tribunal-2 formed

ICT issues show-cause notice to Hasina in contempt case

Bangladesh elected to 2 prestigious regional bodies under Unescap

Former ICT prosecutor Tureen Afroz arrested

Abu Sayed killing: Former policemen among four ordered to face ICT

Latest News

Dhaka air quality continues to be ‘moderate’ Thursday morning

Teacher suspended after sexual harassment; accused principal resigns

Joint forces to be deployed to stop stone theft in Sylhet

PSG beat Tottenham on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup after late comeback

Thailand: Is the military preparing another coup?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x