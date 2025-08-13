Burning bodies at Ashulia: ICT-2 sets Aug 21 for charge framing hearing

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 on Wednesday set August 21 for hearing on the charge framing against 16 accused in a case over burning bodies of six protesters at Ashulia on August 5 during the July uprising.

The three-member bench of ICT-2 led by its Chairman Justice Nazrul Islam fixed the date for framing charges.

Earlier, police produced eight accused before the court.

They are- former additional superintendent of Dhaka District Police Abdullahil Kafi, former additional superintendent of Dhaka District Police Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Ashulia police station AFM Sayed, DB inspector Arafat Hossain, sub-inspector Malek, constables Mukul Chokdar and Kamrul Hasan.

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 on July 2 issued warrants for the arrest of eight other accused including former MP Saiful Islam in the case.

The prosecution submitted the 173-page chargesheet against 16 people in the case.

On August 5 last year, six protesters were shot dead during the mass uprising and their bodies were burned on a van.

A video of the horrific scene was widely shared on social media, shaking the nation.

It helped the victims' families identify two of the victims.

The video shows several bodies lying on the back of a van while police officers are seen loading another body onto the vehicle.

The bodies were covered with dirty clothes and banners found on the streets before being set on fire.

A case was filed with ICT on September 11 last year.