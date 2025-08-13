CA Yunus: Wealth concentration creates discrimination, injustice

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said wealth concentration creates discrimination and injustice, stressing the need for an inclusive economy where wealth is shared fairly.

"One of the biggest dangers today is that wealth is becoming more and more concentrated in the hands of a few. This creates discrimination and injustice," he said while delivering his speech at a special convocation ceremony of University Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) .

"What we need is an inclusive economy - where wealth is shared fairly and where every person has the chance to live with dignity and purpose," the chief adviser said.

The special convocation was arranged on the university campus to confer an honorary doctorate on Prof Yunus in recognition of his contribution to pioneering social business.

About his Three Zero vision, Prof Yunus said his vision is simple but bold-Three Zeros: Zero net carbon emission, zero wealth concentration for ending poverty and zero unemployment by unleashing entrepreneurship in all sectors.



This vision is based on a strong belief that a better world is possible, he said.

"We can build a world without poverty. We can create a future where everyone has meaningful work. We can protect the environment instead of destroying it. The world we live today is not fixed- we have the power to change it," he further said.

"But right now, we stand at a crossroads. The world is facing many serious challenges - climate change, inequality, conflicts, and economic uncertainty," he added.

The chief adviser said the systems they have used for years are not solving these problems, adding: "If we keep doing the same things, we will keep getting the same results."

That's why they need a new way forward and the way that focuses on social business, sustainability and putting people before profit, he continued.

"For too long, we have believed that economic growth alone can fix everything. But if growth only helps a few and leaves millions behind, then it is not real growth," he went on saying.

About the long-standing friendship between Bangladesh and Malaysia, Prof Yunus said both countries have always shared strong ties - built on mutual respect, cultural exchange and a shared dream of progress.

Bangladesh and Malaysia have walked together in many ways and both have supported each other in their journeys toward growth and prosperity, he said.

The chief adviser said Malaysia has been a trusted friend - helping Bangladesh in developing its human resources and advancing technology.

"Over the years, this partnership has grown across many areas - trade, education, innovation and people-to-people connections," he said.

"But I believe this is only the beginning, as Bangladesh steps into a new era, we want to deepen our cooperation with Malaysia. There are so many new areas to explore - like the semiconductor industry, halal economy, renewable energy, and entrepreneurship," he added.

Together, the chief adviser said, Bangladesh and Malaysia can build a future that is prosperous, innovative, resilient and inclusive.

He said in a world facing challenges like climate change, rising inequality and fast-changing technology, it is more important than ever for countries to stand together, learn from each other and grow together.

"I truly believe that with stronger collaboration in education, research, and trade and investment, Bangladesh and Malaysia can become a model for sustainable development and social progress," he also said.

Prof Yunus said in his journey- from working as an economist to founding Grameen Bank, from starting microfinance to promoting social business- one belief has always guided him that people are not poor because they lack talent or dreams but they are poor because the system never gave them a fair chance.

"Our financial system is built to serve the rich, not the poor. That simple truth led me to try something different. I created a system where even the poorest people could get small loans, start businesses and change their lives," he said.

The chief adviser said it began with just a few women in a village in Bangladesh but that small step turned into a global movement.

Microfinance has helped millions of people around the world and it showed all that poverty is not a permanent condition-it can be solved, he said.

He also said that from this journey, he learned something important: Every human being has incredible potential but whether that potential grows or stays hidden depends on the systems around them.

"That's why I always tell young people-don't just look for jobs- create jobs. The world doesn't need more employees; it needs entrepreneurs, problem-solvers, and dreamers who will create new opportunities-not only for themselves but for many others," Prof Yunus said.

He urged the youths not to wait for jobs but create ones that helps their community - whether it's in healthcare, education, farming or technology.

"This kind of thinking can truly change the world," he added.

Earlier, Prof Yunus received an honorary doctorate degree from the university's chancellor on the occasion.