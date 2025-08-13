CEC to visit Canada to launch voter registration program for expatriates

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin is set to visit Canada from August 28 to September 3 to inaugurate the voter registration and National Identity Card (NID) issuance program for expatriate Bangladeshis living in the country.

The visit will include official events in Toronto and Ottawa, where the CEC will formally launch the registration process aimed at enabling Bangladeshi citizens abroad to participate in the national elections, said an official order.

Lalmonirhat District Election Officer Md Lutful Kabir Sarkar will accompany the CEC during the visit.

The CEC is expected to depart Dhaka on August 26. In addition to the inauguration ceremonies, a meeting will be held with expatriate voters to discuss the registration process, available facilities, and address issues regarding voter rights and procedures.

The session will also offer guidance to ensure a smooth and inclusive process for expatriate participation in future elections.

Following the official engagements, the CEC will be on personal leave in Vancouver from September 4 to 6. He is expected to return home by September 8.