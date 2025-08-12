Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Hajj fair begins Thursday

The fair aims to offer accurate, hassle-free services without middlemen, says HAAB president Syed Golam Sarwar 

File image of Hajj pilgrims. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 08:40 PM

A three-day Hajj and Umrah fair will begin at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in the capital on Thursday.

The Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) will organize the event.

In this regard, HAAB held a press conference on Tuseday at Hotel Victory.

HAAB President Syed Golam Sarwar said the main objective of the fair is to provide accurate information and necessary services, free from dishonest individuals and middlemen.

Visitors will be able to verify various Hajj agencies' packages and facilities and directly book or contact agencies without middlemen's influence, HAAB Secretary General Farid Ahmed Majumder said.

He added that pilgrims will also get information about bank and other financial institutions' support for Hajj.

"In the past, there were huge irregularities and mismanagement in Hajj management, but now there has been a massive change due to the joint efforts of the present government and HAAB. Discipline has been restored, reducing the sufferings of Hajj pilgrims to a great extent," he said.

