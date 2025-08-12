Tuesday, August 12, 2025

2 Biman flights cancelled over airplane shortage

The cancellations came after a flight carrying 262 passengers in Rome was grounded for repairs

File image of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Photo: Collected
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 06:39 PM

Two Biman Bangladesh Airlines flights on the Dhaka-Kuwait and Dhaka-Chittagong-Dubai routes were cancelled on Tuesday due to a shortage of airplane.

According to airline sources, both flights were scheduled to operate with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. However, the BG 343 flight from Dhaka to Kuwait at 3:45 pm and the Dhaka-Chittagong-Dubai flight at 5:05 pm had to be cancelled because of the shortage, said ABM Rawshan Kabir, general manager Public Relations of Biman, told Bangla Tribune.

One flight carrying 262 passengers in Rome was grounded and was under repair. As a result, airplane could not be assigned as per schedule, forcing the airline to cancel the two flights, he said.

Regarding the passengers affected by the cancellations, the Biman official said the BG 343 flight to Kuwait will depart on Wednesday at 7:30 pm, while the Dhaka-Chittagong-Dubai flight will leave Dhaka at 5:05 pm.

Topics:

Biman Bangladesh Airlines
