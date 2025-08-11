European delegation to begin three-day visit to Bangladesh Tuesday

A high-level delegation of political leaders and civil society representatives from Europe and South Asia will start a three-day visit to Bangladesh on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen dialogue with the region.

Organized by the South Asian Regional Office of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF), the tour will include meetings with politicians, business leaders, civil society actors, and representatives of regional organizations in Dhaka, according to a media release.

“The visit aims to intensify connections between Europe, particularly Germany, and one of the world’s most dynamic growth regions, South Asia, while highlighting the potential for mutual learning,” said Dr. Carsten Klein, regional director of FNF South Asia. The delegation’s Bangladesh visit is part of a broader South Asia study tour covering India, Bhutan, and the Maldives.

Members of the delegation include Sandra Weeser, a Bundestag member; Dr. Marcus Faber, chairperson of the German Bundestag Defense Committee; Dr. Jurgen Martens, president of the Deutsche Gruppe der Liberal International; and other prominent figures from German politics, economy, and civil society.

During their stay in Dhaka, the delegation will hold discussions with Bangladesh’s attorney general and meet with NETZ Bangladesh, Goethe-Institut Bangladesh, the BIMSTEC Secretariat, and the Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI).

A visit to a garment factory in Savar will provide insights into labor rights, industrial supply chains, and the role of skilled-labor migration. The delegation will also engage with economic and media analysts on topics related to regional security, media freedom, and policy reform.

As South Asia’s fastest-growing economy and a key regional player, Bangladesh serves as a strategic hub for regional connectivity and Bay of Bengal security. Its hosting of organizations like BIMSTEC further underscores its importance in advancing economic cooperation, political engagement, climate change efforts, skilled-labor migration, and Bangladesh-Germany relations.

FNF South Asia regularly organizes study tours to foster mutual understanding of liberal democratic values and promote economic cooperation between South Asia and Europe. With nearly two billion people, South Asia is gaining increasing political and economic significance for Europe.