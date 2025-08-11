Tarique Rahman urges BNP followers to stand united amid ‘conspiracies’

Alleging that various plots are underway to derail the process of restoring democracy and people’s voting rights, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Monday urged his party leaders and activists to stay united and uphold public trust by refraining from any wrongdoing to foil all conspiracies.

“The hopes and plans of BNP are to move the country forward and improve living standards of people. But conspiracies are slowly being hatched to stop these plans from being carried out. At the same time, attempts are being made by various quarters to block the country’s return to democracy and deny people their right to vote,” he said.

Speaking virtually at the biennial council of the BNP Naogaon District Council at Naogaon Convention Centre, the BNP leader reminded his party colleagues that just a few days after the fall of the autocratic regime, he warned them the next national election would be the toughest in Bangladesh’s history.

“A year ago, I said invisible forces were active and various plots were going on…Yes, the road ahead will be tough. Through newspapers and other sources, many of you now realise that perhaps Tarique Rahman was not so wrong after all,” he said.

The BNP leader said their party can lead the country in the right direction successfully, following its plans by overcoming all challenges and foiling conspiracies if every single leader and activist in the BNP family does just two things.

“Shall I tell you what those two things are? Keep intact the trust and love of the people, avoid any actions that damage the party’s image, and stay united like a family. If you do these things, we can defeat the conspiracies,” he said.

Tarique said the real capital and greatest asset of a political party is the support, love and trust of the people, urging all leaders and activists not to do anything that can harm the party's popularity.

He said all leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliated bodies across the country must be alert to one thing: “We must never do anything that damages people’s trust, faith and love for us. We must refrain completely -- 100% -- from such actions.”

The BNP leader also urged his party colleagues to keep an eye on one another to ensure that no one engages in any activity that could harm the party.

Tarique reminded party members of past struggles, saying many BNP activists had suffered under previous regimes, facing false cases, arrests, torture, and even losing family members while in jail.

“Some were taken to attend their parents’ funerals in handcuffs. We have leaders and activists who died without treatment, handcuffed, in hospital corridors. You are the workers and leaders of such a party. So we should not do anything that can dent the party’s image and reduce the people’s trust,” he said.

Tarique also warned BNP leaders and followers about opportunists, whom he called ‘ghughu’ (pigeon), who only appear when the party is close to power.

“These people don’t care about the party. They only think about their own benefit. They will come, use you, tarnish your reputations, exploit the party for their personal gain, and then disappear in times of trouble. We must be careful about them.”

He urged all to remain vigilant so such opportunists cannot infiltrate the party or misuse it for their own benefit. “Keep these opportunists at bay. They only care about themselves and belong to no one. You must keep a watchful eye on them.”

Besides, Tarique said, every soldier of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman and Chairperson Khaleda Zia must remain united like brothers and sisters to stop the conspiracies against people’s rights and the establishment of democracy, and to implement the 31-point plan for the country and its people.

“At any cost, no one should fail to maintain unity. I urge you to take a vow in Allah’s name that we will remain united,” he said.

Tarique encouraged Naogaon BNP leaders to work together when selecting new leadership through this council. “Let’s choose leaders who can carry the party forward with honesty, courage and dedication. Today, you made two promises — to stay united and to protect people's trust in BNP. Please keep those promises.”