RMG workers confine officials in Dhaka over unpaid wages, dues

Several hundred workers from two garment factories confined officials inside the Srom Bhaban in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area on Monday, protesting over unpaid wages and dues.

Around 5:30 PM, workers of — Seasons Dresses Ltd and Mifkif Apparels Ltd in Gazipur, blocked the main entrance of the building, chanting slogans on nearby streets and preventing officials from leaving. The workers vowed not to end the protest until their demands were met.

Shafiul Alam, president of the Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation (Gazipur Metropolitan unit), said: “Despite repeated promises, factory owners have failed to pay the workers.

“The government has also taken no effective steps. Unless concrete measures are taken, our protest will continue.”

Workers from Seasons Dresses Ltd said they were demanding payment for May overtime, full salaries for June and July, 81% of their Eid-ul-Azha bonus, and other outstanding dues.

Meanwhile, workers from Mifkif Apparels Ltd called for settlement of overdue wages and dues for resigned employees.

The protest began on Sunday, but with no response from authorities, the workers escalated their demonstration by confining officials inside the Srom Bhaban.