Monday, August 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

RMG workers confine officials in Dhaka over unpaid wages, dues

Workers said the protest began Sunday, but inaction forced them to escalate it

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 08:23 PM

Several hundred workers from two garment factories confined officials inside the Srom Bhaban in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area on Monday, protesting over unpaid wages and dues.

Around 5:30 PM, workers of — Seasons Dresses Ltd and Mifkif Apparels Ltd in Gazipur, blocked the main entrance of the building, chanting slogans on nearby streets and preventing officials from leaving. The workers vowed not to end the protest until their demands were met.

Shafiul Alam, president of the Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation (Gazipur Metropolitan unit), said: “Despite repeated promises, factory owners have failed to pay the workers.

“The government has also taken no effective steps. Unless concrete measures are taken, our protest will continue.”

Workers from Seasons Dresses Ltd said they were demanding payment for May overtime, full salaries for June and July, 81% of their Eid-ul-Azha bonus, and other outstanding dues.

Meanwhile, workers from Mifkif Apparels Ltd called for settlement of overdue wages and dues for resigned employees.

The protest began on Sunday, but with no response from authorities, the workers escalated their demonstration by confining officials inside the Srom Bhaban.

Topics:

Garments Workers
Read More

Workers continue protest at Srom Bhaban over unpaid wages

Officials unable to enter Srom Bhaban all day as workers stick to their demands

Candle lighting at Rana Plaza altar

Protesting workers release officials after seven hours of confinement

RMG worker’s death sparks protests in Gazipur, factories shut down

Workers block highway seeing factory closure notice in Gazipur

Latest News

35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

Rusty wheels on the road, for too long

Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x