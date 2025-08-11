Monday, August 11, 2025

Biman flight to Chittagong returns to Dhaka due to cabin heat

It flew for about 20 minutes before returning to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

File image of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 06:50 PM

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines domestic flight bound for Chittagong was forced to return to Dhaka shortly after takeoff because of an excessive rise in cabin temperature.

According to Biman sources, flight BG 615 departed Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:34 p.m. on Monday afternoon. About 20 minutes into the flight, the pilot decided to turn back after the cabin temperature rose to an uncomfortable level.

The aircraft, a Dash-8 model (registration S2-AKI), landed back in Dhaka at 2:55 p.m.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ General Manager of Public Relations, ABM Raushan Kabir, confirmed the return was due to a technical fault linked to the cabin heat. He added that arrangements are underway to accommodate passengers on the next available flight.

Earlier, another Biman flight—BG 356 from Rome to Dhaka—was canceled on Sunday because of a technical fault. The aircraft remains grounded at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino Airport.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines
