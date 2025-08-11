Yunus stresses ICT training to turn youth into skilled workforce

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Monday said his interim government is providing multi-faceted training, including in information and communication technology, to transform job-seeking youth into a skilled workforce.

In his remarks in a message on the eve of National Youth Day 2025, Yunus said National Youth Day will be celebrated on the same date as International Youth Day, on Tuesday.

He extended his sincere greetings and warm congratulations to the youth of Bangladesh and the rest of the world.

The theme of National and International Youth Day 2025 is technology-based youth force and progress in multilateral partnership. Yunus said the theme is timely and highlights the important role of youth in building a more sustainable, equitable, and innovative world through multilateral diplomacy.

Emphasizing the role of young people, the chief adviser said one-third of Bangladesh’s population is youth.

“This youth has played a courageous and pioneering role in every crisis of the nation,” he said.

He noted that the activities of the National Institute of Youth Development in Savar have been accelerated to create leadership, increase social status, develop creative talent, and empower and employ young people.

Self-employment opportunities are being created by providing small loans to trained youth without collateral, he said, adding that the ceiling for youth loans has been raised at all levels.

In addition to providing job-oriented and up-to-date training, the government is also committed to increasing overseas employment opportunities for young people, he added.

The chief adviser expressed hope that everyone will be more proactive in empowering the youth and realizing their hopes and aspirations in building a new Bangladesh through the celebration of National and International Youth Day.

He expressed his best wishes for the success of all the programs organized for the occasion.