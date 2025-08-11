Wing flap failure leaves Dhaka-bound Biman flight stranded in Rome with 262 passengers

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft became stranded on the runway of Italy’s Rome Fiumicino Airport due to a malfunction.

Dhaka-bound flight BG-356, carrying 262 passengers, suddenly became inoperable due to a technical fault on Monday afternoon while preparing for take-off.

As a result, passengers had to spend the night in a hotel, and Biman’s schedule was severely disrupted.

According to airline sources, one of the aircraft’s spoilers had already been faulty since leaving Dhaka. After landing at Fiumicino Airport, another spoiler was found to have problems. Later, it was discovered that the wing flaps could not be retracted by the captain, as they had become stuck.

An airline official said that if both spoilers fail, the aircraft cannot be operated. According to international aviation regulations, this is considered a “no-go” situation, meaning the aircraft is unfit for flight.

The Maintenance Control Center (MCC), with assistance from Italian engineering firm Atitech, attempted to repair the issue but was unsuccessful. The required spare parts were not available in Italy or even in London. The only solution is to bring the parts from Dhaka to repair the fault.

Due to the aircraft’s malfunction, passengers had to wait at the airport for several hours. Later, accommodation was arranged for all of them at a local hotel. It has been learned that Biman will have to bear significant extra costs, including expenses for passengers’ meals and transportation. Many expressed frustration over the situation, fearing they would miss important appointments and connecting flights.

Meanwhile, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, a flight has been reserved for VIPs. At the same time, there is a plan for the chief adviser to travel to Malaysia on another flight. As a result, major disruptions have arisen in Dhaka’s flight schedules.

Airline sources said that in order to manage this disruption, flights on other routes may also be affected in the coming days.