Monday, August 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Wing flap failure leaves Dhaka-bound Biman flight stranded in Rome with 262 passengers

Passengers had to spend the night in a hotel, and Biman’s schedule has been severely disrupted

File image of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 12:24 PM

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft became stranded on the runway of Italy’s Rome Fiumicino Airport due to a malfunction.

Dhaka-bound flight BG-356, carrying 262 passengers, suddenly became inoperable due to a technical fault on Monday afternoon while preparing for take-off.

As a result, passengers had to spend the night in a hotel, and Biman’s schedule was severely disrupted.

According to airline sources, one of the aircraft’s spoilers had already been faulty since leaving Dhaka. After landing at Fiumicino Airport, another spoiler was found to have problems. Later, it was discovered that the wing flaps could not be retracted by the captain, as they had become stuck.

An airline official said that if both spoilers fail, the aircraft cannot be operated. According to international aviation regulations, this is considered a “no-go” situation, meaning the aircraft is unfit for flight.

The Maintenance Control Center (MCC), with assistance from Italian engineering firm Atitech, attempted to repair the issue but was unsuccessful. The required spare parts were not available in Italy or even in London. The only solution is to bring the parts from Dhaka to repair the fault.

Due to the aircraft’s malfunction, passengers had to wait at the airport for several hours. Later, accommodation was arranged for all of them at a local hotel. It has been learned that Biman will have to bear significant extra costs, including expenses for passengers’ meals and transportation. Many expressed frustration over the situation, fearing they would miss important appointments and connecting flights.

Meanwhile, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, a flight has been reserved for VIPs. At the same time, there is a plan for the chief adviser to travel to Malaysia on another flight. As a result, major disruptions have arisen in Dhaka’s flight schedules.

Airline sources said that in order to manage this disruption, flights on other routes may also be affected in the coming days.

Topics:

Biman Bangladesh Airlines
Read More

Biman’s flight chaos deepens as schedule disruptions pile up

Biman flight to Chittagong returns to Dhaka due to cabin heat

Biman struggles with technical issues, communication failures, flights severely delayed

Insects in cargo hold up Biman flight in Rome

Biman flight returns mid-air after technical issue

Biman opens whistleblower channel to tackle corruption

Latest News

35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

Rusty wheels on the road, for too long

Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x