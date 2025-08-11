German ambassador: Bangladesh can achieve its immense potential

Newly appointed German Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Rüdiger Lotz on Monday said he is convinced that Bangladesh can achieve its immense potential through this period of restructuring.

"Germany and Bangladesh share a longstanding relationship; we will continue to walk this path together," he said.

Ambassador Lotz presented his credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban on August 7.

The ceremony marks the official start of Ambassador Lotz’s tenure in Bangladesh.

He was accompanied by his spouse Ivana Lotz.

Ambassador Lotz said: “Hospitality is at the very heart of Bangladesh – trust, generosity, and a strong commitment to others. The spirit of the Bangladeshi people is truly inspiring."

Following the presentation of credentials, President Shahabuddin and Ambassador Lotz discussed opportunities to further strengthen the longstanding bilateral relationship between Germany and Bangladesh.

The areas of focus included the promotion of democracy and human rights, women’s empowerment, climate change mitigation, renewable energy, and the deepening of economic ties through trade and investment for the benefit of both nations, said the German Embassy in Dhaka in a media release on Monday.

Ambassador Lotz is a seasoned German diplomat with over three decades of experience in diverse political, economic, and multilateral postings across Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America.

He has served as consul general in Karachi, deputy head of mission in South Africa, Colombia, Serbia, and Afghanistan, and held senior roles in Turkey, Kosovo, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

His career also includes key positions at the German Federal Foreign Office in Berlin, the German OSCE Mission in Vienna, and the International Civilian Office in Pristina, focusing on areas such as human rights, migration, economic policy, and conflict resolution.

Ambassador Lotz holds a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University (2006) and a Doctor of Law from Freie Universität Berlin (1998), with additional legal studies undertaken in Berlin, Lausanne, and León. He speaks English, French, Spanish and Serbian.