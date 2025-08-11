Monday, August 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

German ambassador: Bangladesh can achieve its immense potential

'Germany and Bangladesh share a longstanding relationship; we will continue to walk this path together'

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Rüdiger Lotz. Photo: Collected
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 10:26 AM

Newly appointed German Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Rüdiger Lotz on Monday said he is convinced that Bangladesh can achieve its immense potential through this period of restructuring.

"Germany and Bangladesh share a longstanding relationship; we will continue to walk this path together," he said.

Ambassador Lotz presented his credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban on August 7.

The ceremony marks the official start of Ambassador Lotz’s tenure in Bangladesh.

He was accompanied by his spouse Ivana Lotz.

Ambassador Lotz said: “Hospitality is at the very heart of Bangladesh – trust, generosity, and a strong commitment to others. The spirit of the Bangladeshi people is truly inspiring."

Following the presentation of credentials, President Shahabuddin and Ambassador Lotz discussed opportunities to further strengthen the longstanding bilateral relationship between Germany and Bangladesh.

The areas of focus included the promotion of democracy and human rights, women’s empowerment, climate change mitigation, renewable energy, and the deepening of economic ties through trade and investment for the benefit of both nations, said the German Embassy in Dhaka in a media release on Monday.

Ambassador Lotz is a seasoned German diplomat with over three decades of experience in diverse political, economic, and multilateral postings across Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America.

He has served as consul general in Karachi, deputy head of mission in South Africa, Colombia, Serbia, and Afghanistan, and held senior roles in Turkey, Kosovo, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

His career also includes key positions at the German Federal Foreign Office in Berlin, the German OSCE Mission in Vienna, and the International Civilian Office in Pristina, focusing on areas such as human rights, migration, economic policy, and conflict resolution.

Ambassador Lotz holds a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University (2006) and a Doctor of Law from Freie Universität Berlin (1998), with additional legal studies undertaken in Berlin, Lausanne, and León. He speaks English, French, Spanish and Serbian.

Topics:

Bangladesh-Germany
Read More

German envoy lauds Bangladesh people for their dedication to democracy

German ambassador pays farewell call on CA

Bangladesh, Germany sign climate adaptation funding deal

Germany: Bangladesh a strategic partner in trade, investment, sustainable development

CA seeks closer relationship with Germany 

Germany: Interim govt establishment has expanded cooperation framework with Bangladesh

Latest News

35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

Rusty wheels on the road, for too long

Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x