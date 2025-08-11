Govt approves 234 more agencies for 2026 Hajj operations

The government has approved 234 more Hajj agencies to participate in the second phase of the 2026 Hajj operations.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs published a list of these initially eligible Hajj agencies on Sunday, subject to specific conditions.

This follows the release of a first-phase list on July 27, which included 155 Hajj agencies.

Together, these selections aim to streamline preparations for next year’s pilgrimage.

According to the conditions, any agency listed must complete the registration process for pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj season. Failure to do so without a valid reason will result in administrative action. Each agency is also required to sign a written agreement with pilgrims, clearly outlining the services to be provided in Mecca and Medina.

In 2026, each agency must send the number of pilgrims allocated by the Saudi government.

For every 46 pilgrims, agencies must appoint a skilled and experienced Hajj guide proficient in Arabic.

The ministry has also mentioned that no unregistered person may be included as a pilgrim. Any agency attempting to do so may face cancellation of its license and other legal actions, without the need to provide justification.

If any agency is later found guilty of any complaints or fails to meet the required qualifications after the publication of the list, their name will be removed without prior notice.

In addition, agencies included in the list must renew their licenses by September next year. Failure to apply for renewal in time will lead to automatic cancellation from the list.

Each approved agency must submit valid and updated copies of its Hajj license, travel license, trade license, and income tax certificate.

They are also required to sign an agreement with the Hajj Director to finalise their participation.

The holy Hajj is expected to be held in the last week of May 2026, subject to the sighting of the moon.

Like this year, a total of 127,198 Bangladeshi pilgrims will be able to perform Hajj next year.