BB to release new Tk100 banknotes Tuesday

After introducing new Tk1,000, Tk50, and Tk20 notes, the central bank has decided to release a new Tk100 banknote into the market on Tuesday.

The information was confirmed in a press release issued on Sunday by the Communications and Publications Department of the central bank, signed by Director Nurunnahar.

According to the press release, Bangladesh Bank has undertaken an initiative to print all denominations of banknotes in a new design and series featuring the country’s historic and archaeological architecture.

As part of this initiative, the new Tk100 note, bearing the signature of Governor Ahsan H Mansur, will be circulated following the release of the Tk1,000, Tk50, and Tk20 notes, said the release.

Initially, the new Tk100 banknotes will be issued from the Bangladesh Bank’s Motijheel office on Tuesday, followed by distribution from other offices across the country.

Alongside the new design, all existing paper notes and metal coins will remain in circulation.

In addition, considering the interest of currency collectors, Bangladesh Bank has also printed non-exchangeable specimen notes of Tk100, which can be obtained from the Currency Museum in Mirpur.