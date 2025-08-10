Monday, August 11, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
BGB-BSF DG-level border conference to begin in Dhaka on Aug 25

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury came up with the information while talking to reporters at the Secretariat

Photo: Collected
Update : 10 Aug 2025, 06:33 PM

A four-day Director General-level border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India’s Border Security Force (BSF) is set to begin on August 25 at the BGB headquarters at Pilkhana in Dhaka.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury came up with the information while talking to reporters at the Secretariat after a meeting of the core committee on law and order.

The conference will focus on a wide range of issues including prevention of border killings, push-ins and illegal crossings, preventing drug trafficking, smuggling of arms, ammunition, and other contraband from India, suppressing trans border crimes, curbing unauthorised infrastructure development and unapproved activities within 150 yards of the international border, riverbank protection and equitable sharing of border river waters, according to BGB sources.

A DG-level conference between BGB and BSF was held in New Delhi in February 2025.

BGB-BSFBangladesh Border Guard (BGB)
