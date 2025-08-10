Fakhrul: BNP trusts interim govt advisers’ integrity

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday night said the party has full confidence in the honesty and integrity of the advisers to the interim government.

In a statement to the media, he strongly denied any connection to the BNP in recent media reports alleging corruption against some advisers of the interim government.

He said a report was published in newspapers quoting a former secretary as claiming that eight advisers are involved in corruption.

“I want to make it very clear that this is not our statement and the BNP has no connection with it. We respect all the advisers, including the chief adviser of the interim government. We trust their honesty and integrity,” Fakhrul said.

Some newspapers, including the Daily Prothom Alo, published reports of corruption allegations against eight advisers, quoting ABM Abdus Sattar, who is known as the personal secretary to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Fakhrul said he heard that a former secretary made such comments about the advisers. “If he made those remarks, it was entirely his personal matter and the BNP has no link to it in any way.”

He said the responsibility for those comments lies solely with the person who made them, and the party has no involvement in the matter.

Speaking at a seminar on Friday at BIAM Auditorium in the capital, Abdus Sattar, who is also the General Secretary of the Officers Club and President of the Anti-Discrimination Employees Unity Forum, brought the corruption allegations against the advisers without mentioning any names.

He said intelligence agencies have evidence of corruption against at least eight advisers who came to power through the blood of the July movement.

He also claimed that Tk200 crore was found in the bank account of an APS (assistant personal secretary) of one of the advisers, but no steps had been taken in this regard.

Sattar also questioned the appointment of people without proper experience to important ministries such as Health, Local Government and Youth and Sports.