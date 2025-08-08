Rain likely across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Friday predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued Friday morning.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Thursday recorded 34.6°C in Sayedpur under Rangpur division, while Friday's minimum temperature was 22.8°C in Barisal.

The sun sets at 6:37pm on Friday and rises at 5:31am on Saturday in the capital.