Unicef launches Young People Advisory Group in Bangladesh

Ahead of International Youth Day, Unicef on Thursday officially launched the Young People Advisory Group (YPAG) in Bangladesh, marking a major milestone in the organization’s commitment to elevating youth voices and fostering meaningful engagement in shaping policies and programs that affect children and young people across the country.

Formed by alumni of Unicef's Young Leadership Program, organized in collaboration with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) of the National University of Singapore— the YPAG is a platform of highly trained, committed young leaders equipped with the skills, knowledge, and networks to influence real and lasting change.

The Young Leadership Program was launched at the request of the Chief Adviser Mohammed Yunus. During his speech at the United Nations General Assembly last year, Professor Yunus urged an environment where young people can thrive, innovate and lead. At the same time, YPAG, will build on the need, stressed by the chief adviser on his UNGA speech, on the vital connection between youth empowerment and the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs).

“This initiative is a powerful reminder of what happens when we invest in young people: they lead, they inspire, and they deliver impact,” said Rana Flowers, Unicef representative in Bangladesh. “The Young People Advisory Group is more than a platform—it is a force for accountability, for inclusion, and for action. The leadership program they undertook has taught invaluable skills to influence and channel their passion for change in Bangladesh through dialogue and policy change - shoulder to shoulder with older, more seasoned policy crafters. These young leaders have already demonstrated their commitment to change. Now, they will help ensure that Unicef and partners stay accountable to the priorities and rights of Bangladesh’s children."

The launch comes at a critical moment in the country’s future. With national elections expected shortly, the voices of young people are more essential than ever. The newly formed YPAG will play a leading role in shaping advocacy to ensure children’s rights remain at the center of the public discussion throughout this critical transition.

“The formation of YPAG could not be more timely. It is clearer than ever that young people are not only ready to lead, but have already begun shaping the future of this nation,” said Saria Chowdhury, member of the Young People Advisory Group.

“Our goal with YPAG is not just to change minds—but to help shape a more just and inclusive nation by inspiring civic participation and policy awareness among young people,” said Neamul Islam, member of the Young People Advisory Group.

Building on their leadership training and shared commitment to social change, the group will provide strategic input into Unicef's program design, implementation, and evaluation, ensuring these are more responsive to youth needs. The members will also lead advocacy efforts at local and national levels, mentor younger participants in Unicef's youth initiatives, and spearhead alumni-led projects focused on critical child rights issues. By elevating young voices and fostering intergenerational collaboration, the YPAG will help Unicef remain accountable to the communities it serves and empower a new generation of leaders to drive sustained impact.

This model draws on successful Unicef initiatives in countries like Malaysia, Iraq, and Thailand and is tailored to the unique context of Bangladesh—one where young people are not only the future but also the present drivers of innovation, equity, and social transformation.

Unicef believes that by investing in the leadership and expertise of youth, we can ensure more responsive, sustainable, and impactful programs that truly address the needs and aspirations of all children and young people.