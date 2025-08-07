Thursday, August 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

EC holds RPO amendment meeting

The agenda includes finalising the 2025 electoral code of conduct and reviewing the proposed amendments to the RPO, 1972

Election Commission of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 Aug 2025, 02:24 PM

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday began its ninth commission meeting to discuss the Representation of the People Order (RPO), 1972 (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 and the Political Party and Candidates' Code of Conduct Rules, 2025.

The meeting started at 11am at the Chief Election Commissioner's (CEC) conference room, with CEC AMM Nasir Uddin in the chair.

The agenda includes finalizing the 2025 electoral code of conduct and reviewing the proposed amendments to the RPO, 1972, said EC Secretariat Director (Public Relations) M Shariful Alam.

Topics:

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)
Read More

CA office officially notifies EC to begin poll preparations

EU pre-election team to visit Bangladesh in September

AB Party submits income and expenditure report to EC

JaPa submits income-expenditure statement to EC

Draft voter list likely on August 10, final list on August 31

Asif says boat symbol retention ill-considered, urges EC to rethink decision

Latest News

Formal charge filed in case over police firing at hanging student in Rampura

Touhid: Balanced diplomacy guides Bangladesh's foreign policy

Begum Rokeya University’s ex-VC Dr Kalimullah arrested

Magic Bauliana 2025: Bangladesh's biggest folk reality show to commence

Draft voter list for Rucsu election published

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x