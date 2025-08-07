EC holds RPO amendment meeting

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday began its ninth commission meeting to discuss the Representation of the People Order (RPO), 1972 (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 and the Political Party and Candidates' Code of Conduct Rules, 2025.

The meeting started at 11am at the Chief Election Commissioner's (CEC) conference room, with CEC AMM Nasir Uddin in the chair.

The agenda includes finalizing the 2025 electoral code of conduct and reviewing the proposed amendments to the RPO, 1972, said EC Secretariat Director (Public Relations) M Shariful Alam.