BSPUA offers floral reception to the newly elected EC of APUB

The Executive Council (EC) of the Bangladesh Society for Private University Academics (BSPUA), under the leadership of its President Prof Dr Farid A Sobhani, Vice-Chancellor of Eastern University, offered a floral reception to the newly elected Executive Committee of the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB) yesterday.

The event was held at the APUB Office in Banani, Dhaka.

The reception was a gesture of goodwill and solidarity, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two associations. A meeting followed the reception, during which both organizations discussed mutual priorities and potential areas of collaboration for the advancement of private higher education in Bangladesh.

From APUB, the meeting was attended by Benjir Ahmed (North South University), vice chairman; Ishtiaque Abedin (American International University-Bangladesh), secretary general; Md Rezaul Karim (Southeast University), joint secretary general; Qayum Reza Chowdhury (University of Asia Pacific), treasurer; Lutfe M Ayub (Chittagong Independent University), among others. EC member; Nowshad Shamsul Arefin (East West University), EC member; Abul Quasem Haider (Eastern University), EC member; Shafayet Kabir Chowdhury (East Delta University), EC member; Didar A Hussain (Independent University, Bangladesh), EC member; Md Ashraf Ali (Prime University), EC member; and Hafizur Rahman Khan (Varendra University), EC member.

On behalf of BSPUA, participants included Prof Dr Md Mamun Habib (Independent University, Bangladesh), vice-president (Research and Innovation); Prof Dr Zulfiqar Hasan (City University), treasurer; Prof Dr M R Kabir (Daffodil International University), organizing secretary; Dr Farhana Ferdousi (Southeast University), Training and Learning secretary; Prof Dr Sarwar Morshed (Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology), EC member; and Dr Mohammad Ali (American International University-Bangladesh), EC member.

The event concluded with a shared commitment to continued dialogue, collaboration, and advocacy for policies that support and empower private universities across the country.