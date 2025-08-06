Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BSPUA offers floral reception to the newly elected EC of APUB

The reception was a gesture of goodwill and solidarity, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two associations

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 10:29 PM

The Executive Council (EC) of the Bangladesh Society for Private University Academics (BSPUA), under the leadership of its President Prof Dr Farid A Sobhani, Vice-Chancellor of Eastern University, offered a floral reception to the newly elected Executive Committee of the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB) yesterday.

The event was held at the APUB Office in Banani, Dhaka.

The reception was a gesture of goodwill and solidarity, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two associations. A meeting followed the reception, during which both organizations discussed mutual priorities and potential areas of collaboration for the advancement of private higher education in Bangladesh.

From APUB, the meeting was attended by Benjir Ahmed (North South University), vice chairman; Ishtiaque Abedin (American International University-Bangladesh), secretary general; Md Rezaul Karim (Southeast University), joint secretary general; Qayum Reza Chowdhury (University of Asia Pacific), treasurer; Lutfe M Ayub (Chittagong Independent University), among others. EC member; Nowshad Shamsul Arefin (East West University), EC member; Abul Quasem Haider (Eastern University), EC member; Shafayet Kabir Chowdhury (East Delta University), EC member; Didar A Hussain (Independent University, Bangladesh), EC member; Md Ashraf Ali (Prime University), EC member; and Hafizur Rahman Khan (Varendra University), EC member.

On behalf of BSPUA, participants included Prof Dr Md Mamun Habib (Independent University, Bangladesh), vice-president (Research and Innovation); Prof Dr Zulfiqar Hasan (City University), treasurer; Prof Dr M R Kabir (Daffodil International University), organizing secretary; Dr Farhana Ferdousi (Southeast University), Training and Learning secretary; Prof Dr Sarwar Morshed (Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology), EC member; and Dr Mohammad Ali (American International University-Bangladesh), EC member.

The event concluded with a shared commitment to continued dialogue, collaboration, and advocacy for policies that support and empower private universities across the country.

Topics:

APUB
Read More

APUB mourns loss of lives, condemns use of violence in quota protest

NBR freezing accounts imperils teachers' salaries before Eid

AIUB presents Bangladesh Education Forum 2023 in Dubai

Transport strike brings the country to a halt

Latest News

Controversy over Shibir exhibition intensifies at DU

Khasru: People of the country are waiting for BNP to come into power

CID begins probe into IU student's murder

German club backs out of signing Israel striker after fan backlash

UN: Children reduced to skin and bones in war-torn Sudan

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x