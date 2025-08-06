Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Asif Nazrul: All prisoners’ names of July uprising to be preserved in July Museum

Various attempts are being made to divide the forces of the uprising by giving false information, said Asif Nazrul

Photo: BSS
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 09:24 PM

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul on Wednesday said a list of prisoners of the July uprising will be preserved in the July Museum.

He said this at a program titled “Recalling July Prisoners”, organized by the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs at the Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium of Bangla Academy. 

Asif Nazrul said after the uprising, various attempts are being made to divide the forces of the uprising by giving false information. 

“We did not carry out the uprising to quarrel, divide or create discord with each other. We stood together against injustice in the July uprising. The identity of people's religion, caste, tribe, political ideology did not stand in the way. We considered ourselves as human beings and stood by each other,” he said.

“But, unfortunately, after the uprising, attempts are being made to divide us. But before the uprising, there was a relationship of mutual respect among the forces of the uprising,” he said.

“July should be kept in our minds forever. Our main responsibility is that we should not forget those who were martyred in July and those who were injured,” said Asif Nazrul.

Topics:

Ministry of LawAsif Nazrul
Read More

Law adviser: Election date will be announced in a few days

Govt withdraws 752 cases filed against July-August protesters

Asif Nazrul: Ignoring reform expectations not to be easy for next govt

Asif Nazrul expresses regret after criticism over comment on 1971 war

Asif Nazrul: Awami League's July crackdown worse than 1971 atrocities

Human Rights Conference calls for structural reforms to address deep-rooted crisis

Latest News

Natural disasters caused $135bn in economic losses in first half of 2025

Messi to miss Leagues Cup match against Pumas

Israel orders army to execute govt decisions on Gaza

Liverpool set to cut losses with Nunez move to Saudi

Death of a delta: Pakistan's Indus sinks and shrinks

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x