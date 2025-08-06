Govt okays procurement of equipment to boost oceanographic research

The government on Wednesday approved proposals to import of 50,000 metric tons of gasoline and procure vessels and infrastructure to strengthen oceanographic research capabilities.

The approvals came at the 24th meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Economic Affairs held at the Cabinet Division Conference Room of the Bangladesh Secretariat with Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed in the chair.

To meet the rising domestic energy demand, the meeting approved a proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division for the import of 50,000 metric tons (±10%) of Gasoline 95 Unleaded (Octane) during the 2025 calendar year.

The committee also gave nod in principle to a proposal from the Ministry of Industries to procure construction services under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM) for building a ropeway on the Indian side under the “Conversion of Wet Process to Dry Process of CCCL” project.

Two proposals from the Ministry of Science and Technology were approved to enhance oceanographic research capabilities.

These include procurement of one small research vessel equipped for sample collection and two speedboats under the GD-1 package of the “Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (Phase 2) (1st Revised)” project.

All will be procured from Khulna Shipyard Ltd through DPM.

Additionally, under the GD-5 package of the same project, the government will procure one pontoon, jetty, and gangway for the safe berthing of the research vessel, also from Khulna Shipyard Ltd.

Besides, the Ministry of Food received approval in principle to shorten the procurement timeframe under Section 83(1)(Ka) of the Public Procurement Rules, 2008 for the urgent international purchase of 4.00 lakh metric tons of rice.