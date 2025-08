A special prayer was held on Tuesday at the Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka, seeking eternal peace for the martyrs of the July Mass Uprising, as part of the day's observance.

The prayer began at 12:30pm, according to a press release issued by the Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee.

Leaders of the Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee and Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad were present during the prayer ceremony.