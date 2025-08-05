CA releases commemorative postage stamp on July Uprising Day

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus Tuesday released a commemorative postage stamp and an inaugural envelope on the occasion of the July Uprising Day 2025.

The Chief Adviser released the postage stamp and the inaugural envelope using a canceller at a ceremony at the State Guest House Jamuna here.

Education Adviser CR Abrar, Liberation War Affairs Adviser Faruk E Azam, Industries and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Faiz Ahmed Taiyeb, Information and Communication Technology Division Secretary Shish Haider Chowdhury and Posts and Telecommunication Secretary Abdun Naser Khan were present on the occasion.