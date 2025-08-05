July Declaration to be unveiled at Manik Mia Avenue Tuesday

July Declaration, a crucial political document finalised by the interim government, will be presented to the nation at a grand public gathering at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital at 5pm Tuesday, marking the first anniversary of the fall of the Awami League government.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will read out the July Declaration.

Bangladesh Television will broadcast the event live.

The July Declaration was finalised by the interim government after consultation with political parties.

In a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon, the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam, wrote: “On Tuesday, 5 August, 2025, at 5:00pm, the July Declaration will be presented to the nation in the presence of all parties involved in the mass uprising.”

A grand public event will also be held at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital, featuring cultural performances, a symbolic celebration of the fall of fascism and a special drone drama titled "Do You Miss Me?" among daylong festivities.

Organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and managed by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) with support from the Bangladesh National Parliament Secretariat, the event began at 11am and run throughout the day.

The special drone drama titled 'Do You Miss Me?' will be held from 7:30pm to 8pm.

Authored by The Anonymous and jointly presented by the governments of Bangladesh and China, the show will feature 2,000 drones recreating key moments and slogans from the July Uprising, showcasing scenes of student and public mobilisation that led to the eventual victory.

A five-member BNP delegation, led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, will take part in the July Declaration program.

The other members of the delegation include BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan and Salahuddin Ahmed, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

He said the decision to join the event was taken at a meeting of the BNP Standing Committee on Monday night at the party chairperson's office in Gulshan.