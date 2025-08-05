Fakhrul-led BNP delegation to join July Declaration program

A five-member BNP delegation, led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, will take part in the July Declaration program to be held at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital on Tuesday.

The other members of the delegation include BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan and Salahuddin Ahmed, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

He said the decision to join the event was taken at a meeting of the BNP Standing Committee on Monday night at the party chairperson's office in Gulshan.

Sayrul said Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus invited the party leaders to attend the event.

He said Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib and General Secretary Nasir Uddin have also been invited to the program.

The chief adviser will read out the July Declaration at 5pm at the South Plaza of the National Parliament.