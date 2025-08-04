TIB: Mobs being used to intimidate newsrooms

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) alleged in a report released on Monday that orchestrated mob pressure is being used to instill fear in newsrooms across the country, as freedom of the media has not been ensured under the interim government.

In a report titled "One Year Since the Fall of the Authoritarian Regime: Expectations and Realities", TIB said that mobs are being used to intimidate media offices.

The assessment was presented in a research report reviewing the overall situation in the country one year after the fall of the Awami League government. The report was released at a press conference held at the TIB office in Dhanmondi.

The report states that attacks and harassment against journalists, writers, and human rights activists have continued.

"In the post-uprising period, 496 journalists have been subjected to harassment. Among them, 266 have been named as accused in murder cases related to the July uprising. Three journalists were killed while on duty between August 2024 and July 2025."

TIB said that more than 24 media workers have been dismissed so far; editors of eight newspapers and heads of news of 11 private television channels have been removed; and at least 150 journalists have lost their jobs.

The report also reiterates that mobs are being used to create fear in newsrooms.

TIB further said that the government's controversial actions regarding press accreditation cards have resulted in the cancellation of accreditation for 167 journalists in three phases.

The report also highlighted the interim government's indifference in activating the Information Commission and making necessary reforms to the Right to Information Act.