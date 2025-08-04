TIB dubs NCP ‘King’s Party’, cites ties to government

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman has described the National Citizen Party (NCP)—a political party formed after the mass uprising—as the “King’s Party”.

He made the comment on Monday while responding to a question during a press conference at the TIB office in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi.

The press conference was organized to unveil a research report titled “One Year After the Fall of the Authoritarian Regime: Expectations and Realities.”

The TIB report observed that a political party—referred to as the “King’s Party”—was formed under the patronage of the government.

When a journalist asked who this “King’s Party” was, Iftekharuzzaman replied: “There’s nothing to hide. It is the National Citizen Party. It has been referred to as the King’s Party because among those who are its companions or allies, two are currently in the government. That is why it is being called the King’s Party.”

He said the political landscape following the events of August 5 has been ominous.

“From that evening, factions within established political parties began engaging in favoritism, extortion, and case trading, which has only intensified over the past year. Even actions taken from high levels within the parties failed to rein it in,” he added.

“As a result, the newly formed political parties have followed the same role model from the beginning—indulging in extortion and land grabbing, pushing themselves down a self-destructive path,” he further said.

According to the report, a total of 471 incidents of political violence occurred in the country from August last year to June this year, resulting in 121 deaths and 5,189 injuries.

Of these incidents, 92% were linked to the BNP, 22% to the Awami League, 5% to Jamaat and 1% to the National Citizen Party, the report noted.

TIB also found that following the fall of the government, extortion amounting to Tk2.21 crore per day was reported from 53 transport terminals and stands in Dhaka that were previously under the control of the Awami League.

Additionally, there were reports of looting stones from quarries and rivers in Sylhet and of taking control of leases for bridges, markets, ports, sand quarries and water bodies.

Politically motivated cases have also been filed.

According to the report, mobs were mobilized, roads were blocked during protests, police stations were besieged and demonstrations contributed to a deterioration in law and order.