Yunus: Interim govt committed to fair polls, restoring power to the people

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Monday said the interim government is committed to restoring the state power to the people through a peaceful, fair and transparent election, as part of a sustainable political solution.

In a message on the occasion of July Uprising Day, he also said: “To accelerate our democratic journey, dialogue continues with political parties and stakeholders on necessary reforms, including the political and electoral systems.”

The chief adviser called upon all to stand united beyond all divisions to confront and defeat all threats to the nation. “Together, we will build a Bangladesh where tyranny will never rise again.”

He said July rekindled the nation’s hope, a hope for a just, equal and corruption-free Bangladesh.

Yunus said the sacrifice of thousands has gifted the country’s people this rare opportunity for national reform and that it must be protected at any cost.

He also warned that the fallen autocrats and their self-serving allies remain active, conspiring to derail the country’s progress.

“Today marks an unforgettable chapter in the history of Bangladesh. It was on this very day, one year ago, that the July uprising reached its triumph, liberating our beloved nation from the grip of long-standing fascist rule,” the chief adviser said.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Bangladesh, whose united struggle brought about this historic achievement.

“On this solemn day, I remember with deep reverence the brave youth, workers, labourers and professionals who sacrificed their lives while confronting the fascist forces. My profound respect goes to every martyr of the uprising,” Yunus said.

He also remembered with deep gratitude all the July warriors who were injured, permanently disabled and even lost their eyesight. “The nation shall forever honour their sacrifices.”

Stating that the July uprising was a collective eruption against 16 years of oppressive authoritarian misrule, the chief adviser said: “At its core, it was a fight to establish a new system free from discrimination, corruption and tyranny. The goal was to restore democracy and return the country to the hands of its people.”

Since assuming responsibility, he said the interim government has undertaken extensive reform efforts across all sectors of the state to fulfil these aspirations.

“The trials related to the July killings are progressing swiftly. Measures have been initiated to preserve the memory of the July martyrs and rehabilitate the injured July fighters,” the chief adviser added.