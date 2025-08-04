August 5 to be observed as public holiday

August 5, Tuesday, will be observed as a public holiday to mark the anniversary of the July uprising, as part of the government's official calendar of commemorations.

Announced earlier on June 26, the holiday reflects the country’s recognition of last year’s historic student-led mass movement. The same declaration also marked August 5 as ‘July Uprising Day’ and August 8 as "New Bangladesh Day"—the latter commemorating the formation of an interim government following the fall of the previous regime.

To coordinate the national observances, a 36-member committee has been formed, and a 36-day-long programme—running from July 1 to August 5—is currently being carried out across the country to mark the uprising’s anniversary.

The celebration of July 36 will take place throughout the day on Tuesday at Manik Mia Avenue.

According to the published schedule, the program will begin at 11am with a series of cultural and commemorative events marking the anniversary of last year’s mass uprising. Various performances and public gatherings will continue throughout the day.

The highlight of the day will be the formal reading of the July Declaration at 5pm. This will be followed by a special musical performance by the band Artcell at 8pm, concluding the day’s events.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs is organising the program, with event management by the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and support from the Bangladesh National Parliament Secretariat.

Closures

Following instructions from Bangladesh Bank, all scheduled banks will remain closed on Tuesday. No in-person transactions, cheque clearing, or other banking services will be available that day. However, customers will still be able to access digital banking services such as ATMs, online, and mobile banking.

All non-bank financial institutions, including leasing companies, consumer finance, and microfinance institutions, will also remain closed on that day.

According to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), there will be no trading on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Tuesday.

Government, semi-government, and autonomous institutions will remain closed on the day. Some private organisations may also choose to declare a holiday at their discretion.