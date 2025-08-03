July Declaration to be unveiled Aug 5 at Manik Mia Avenue

The “July Uprising Day” will be observed on August 5—referred to as “July 36”—with the reading of the historic “July Declaration” at 5pm on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will be present during the declaration reading.

To mark the day, Ministry of Cultural Affairs has organized a series of events that will take place throughout August 5 on Manik Mia Avenue. As part of the nationwide observance, floral tributes will be placed at the “July Martyrs’ Memorials” in all 64 districts at 9am. Special prayers will be held at all religious establishments across the country.

Meanwhile, residents from different parts of the capital will take part in victory processions and gather at the central venue.

The festivities will begin at 11am with musical performances. Tong’s songs will open the lineup, followed by Saimum Shilpigosthi at 11:20am, Kalarab Shilpigosthi at 11:40am, Nahid at 12:05pm, and Tashfir at 12:30pm.

After a break for the 1pm prayer, the program will continue with performances by Chittagong Hip-Hop Hood, Sezan, and Shunno.

At 2:25pm, the “Moment of the Fascist’s Flight” will be commemorated, after which the concert will resume with performances by Sayan, Ethun Babu and Moushumi, Souls, and Warfaze.

Following the Asr prayer, the central highlight—the reading of the “July Declaration”—will take place at 5pm in the presence of the chief adviser.

Later in the evening, thousands of voices will unite to sing the July anthem “Koto Biplobi Bondhurer Rokte Ranga...” in front of the National Parliament building.

After the declaration reading, performances will continue with Basic Guitar Learning School, F Minor, and Parsha. Following the Maghrib prayer break, Elita Karim will perform, which will be followed by a special drone drama, a drone show, and a musical performance by the popular band Artcell.

According to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the entire stretch of Manik Mia Avenue will remain vibrant with celebrations throughout the day.

Additionally, a special initiative titled “Notes on July” will be held. Volunteers will move through the crowd distributing postcards printed with selected images of July, allowing members of the public to write down and share their reflections related to the month.