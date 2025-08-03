Sunday, August 03, 2025

12kg LPG cylinder price reduced by Tk91

The new price will be effective from Sunday evening 

File image of a truck carrying some Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 03:48 PM

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder at the consumer level has been reduced by Tk91 to Tk1,273.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new price on Sunday.

The new price will be effective from Sunday evening.

Additionally, the price of autogas has been reduced by Tk4.18 per litre, bringing it down to Tk58.28.

Earlier, on July 2, the price of a 12kg LPG cylinder was reduced by Tk39 to Tk1,364.

At the same time, the price of autogas, including VAT, was reduced by Tk1.84 per litre, setting the rate at Tk62.46.

 

x