Renowned nuclear physicist Prof Shamsher Ali passes away

Professor M Shamsher Ali, an eminent nuclear physicist, pioneering educationist and leading voice in science advocacy in Bangladesh, passed away in the early hours of Sunday at a hospital in the city.

He was 87.

A quiet yet towering figure in the nation's academic and scientific circles, Prof Ali's career spanned decades of groundbreaking work in nuclear physics, leadership in higher education and a lifelong dedication to the public understanding of science.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Baitul Aman Mosque on Dhanmondi Road No. 7 after Zohr prayers today, family sources said.

Born on November 9, 1937, in Bheramara, Kushtia, Shamsher Ali began his academic journey at Dhaka University, where he completed his bachelor's in physics in 1959, followed by a master's in 1960.

His early fascination with the subatomic world would grow into a lifelong pursuit, as he went on to teach complex subjects including quantum mechanics, nuclear physics and mathematical modeling with a clarity and passion that inspired generations of students.

From 1970 to 1978, he served as director of the Atomic Energy Centre in Dhaka during a period when nuclear science in Bangladesh was still in its formative stages.

His contributions helped lay the groundwork for future research and policy in atomic energy.

Prof Ali's influence extended far beyond the laboratory.

He became the founding vice-chancellor of both Bangladesh Open University (1992-1996) and Southeast University (2002-2010), ushering in new paradigms in distance and private higher education in the country.

From 2004 to 2012, he presided over the Bangladesh Academy of Sciences, where he championed the role of scientific research in national development.

Among his many accolades were the Hari Prasanna Roy Gold Medal from Dhaka University for his contributions to nuclear physics, the Bangladesh Academy of Sciences Gold Medal in 1984 and the prestigious TWAS-ROCASA Award in 2013 for his efforts in promoting public understanding of science.

In 2009, he was recognized internationally with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Higher Education Leadership by the International Leadership Colloquium in Malaysia.

Throughout his distinguished career, Prof Ali remained committed to making physics accessible and engaging, especially at the grassroots.

He advocated for integrated science education, believing firmly that curiosity, if nurtured early, could unlock the full intellectual potential of a nation.

He was named an honorary lifelong professor of physics at the University of Dhaka—a title befitting a man whose intellectual rigor and educational leadership helped shape Bangladesh's scientific landscape.

Prof Shamsher Ali is survived by his family, colleagues and countless students and admirers who will remember him not only as a scientist and teacher but also as a passionate advocate for knowledge in service of the public good.