BNP forms committee to review re-demarcation of parliamentary seats

Amid the Election Commission’s ongoing efforts to redraw parliamentary constituencies, BNP has formed a five-member committee to review the changes and coordinate the party’s response.

The committee was announced in a press release signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday.

BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan has been made the committee convener.

The other members of the committee are BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, former acting secretary of the Election Commission Md Jakoria, former deputy secretary Shamsul Alam and BNP Executive Committee Member Belayet Hossain Mridha.

The committee will review the latest decisions made by the Election Commission regarding constituency boundaries and will provide recommendations to the party.