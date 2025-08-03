Sunday, August 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Teesta surges above danger mark, floods low-lying areas in Rangpur

The river was flowing at 52.16m, one cm above the danger level, according to the Water Development Board

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 01:09 PM

The Teesta River has once again crossed the danger mark at the Dalia point in Rangpur, flooding low-lying areas along its banks following continuous heavy rainfall and gushing waters from the upstream.

As of 9am on Sunday, the river was flowing at 52.16 metres, one centimetre above the danger level, according to the Water Development Board (WDB).

Officials said the water level has risen by 23 centimetres over the past 16 hours.

“In the early hours of Sunday, the water level rose rapidly and is now flowing above the danger mark,” said Nurul Islam, a level reader at the Teesta Barrage. To manage the pressure, all 44 sluice gates of the barrage have been opened, he said.

Floodwaters have started pouring into homes and courtyards in several low-lying villages, including parts of Goddimari, Chandimari and Gobardhan.

Croplands are also under water, raising fresh concerns among local farmers.

“Rainfall has been heavy since morning, and now floodwaters from upstream are entering our courtyards,” said Shamsul Alam, a resident of Goddimari Union.

Sindurna Union Chairman Advocate Ariful Islam said, “Immediate aid is needed as several wards are now waterlogged. People are trapped.”

WDB Executive Engineer Ahsan Habib said the flooding is being caused by a combination of upstream inflow and local rainfall. District authorities have issued warnings and put emergency relief efforts in place.

Topics:

Teesta River
Read More

Teesta, Kushiyara rivers near warning levels, flooding likely in nearby low-lying areas

Illegal road construction using Teesta sand sparks outrage in Lalmonirhat

44 gates opened as water levels in Teesta rise

Mirza Abbas: India using transboundary river water as weapon

Protest march: Demand for fair share of Teesta River gets louder

Flood situation starts improving in greater Rangpur districts

Latest News

ULAB hosts ‘Remembering the July’ to reflect on 2024 student movement

Thousands of Chhatra Dal men converge at Shahbagh for student rally

Gazipur’s Mauna intersection submerged after 90-minute rain, traders count losses

Rain likely across Bangladesh

Crimes against humanity: Trial against Hasina, 2 others begin

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x