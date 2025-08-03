NBR makes online tax return filing mandatory for 2025–26

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has made it mandatory for individual taxpayers to submit their income tax returns online for the 2025–26 tax year.

In a special order issued on Sunday, the NBR said all individual taxpayers, except for certain categories, must file their returns through the website www.ctaxnbf.gov.bd.

Exempted categories include:

Senior taxpayers aged 65 years or above

Taxpayers with physical disabilities or special needs (with proof)

Bangladeshi citizens residing abroad

Legal representatives of deceased taxpayers

These exempted taxpayers may also file online if they wish.

If a taxpayer faces technical issues with the e-return system, they must submit a written application to the concerned deputy tax commissioner by October 31, 2025, explaining the reason. Upon approval from an additional or joint tax commissioner, they will be allowed to file paper returns.

Signed by NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan, the order directs all ministries, divisions, departments, and public and private offices to inform their officials of the decision.

The NBR said the initiative aims to digitalize the tax system, ensure transparency, reduce taxpayer harassment, and improve service quality.