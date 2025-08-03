Sunday, August 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

NBR makes online tax return filing mandatory for 2025–26

The initiative aims to digitalize the tax system, ensure transparency, reduce taxpayer harassment, and improve service quality

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 10:57 AM

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has made it mandatory for individual taxpayers to submit their income tax returns online for the 2025–26 tax year.

In a special order issued on Sunday, the NBR said all individual taxpayers, except for certain categories, must file their returns through the website www.ctaxnbf.gov.bd.

Exempted categories include:

Senior taxpayers aged 65 years or above

  • Taxpayers with physical disabilities or special needs (with proof)
  • Bangladeshi citizens residing abroad
  • Legal representatives of deceased taxpayers

These exempted taxpayers may also file online if they wish.

If a taxpayer faces technical issues with the e-return system, they must submit a written application to the concerned deputy tax commissioner by October 31, 2025, explaining the reason. Upon approval from an additional or joint tax commissioner, they will be allowed to file paper returns.

Signed by NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan, the order directs all ministries, divisions, departments, and public and private offices to inform their officials of the decision.

The NBR said the initiative aims to digitalize the tax system, ensure transparency, reduce taxpayer harassment, and improve service quality.

Topics:

TaxNBR
Read More

Eight NBR officials suspended for tearing up transfer orders during protest

Bangladeshi exports threatened by US tariff imposition

ACC to investigate 5 more NBR officials over graft allegations

Shipping adviser for infusing dynamism in land ports for country’s interest

NBR officials end shutdown

NBR employees to continue shutdown, march on Sunday

Latest News

Dog hit by aircraft at Cox’s Bazar airport, flight delayed

Peace offering? Donald Trump's Nobel obsession

Dhaka experiences ‘moderate’ air quality for long

Which roads should be avoided in Dhaka Sunday?

Lindsay Lohan talks about moving 'far away from Hollywood'

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x