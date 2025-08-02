NCP: 'Manifesto of New Bangladesh' to be announced at Shaheed Minar

The National Citizens Party (NCP) has announced that it will unveil the “Manifesto of New Bangladesh” on Sunday at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.
This announcement was made in a post from the NCP's verified Facebook account after 9:30am on Saturday.
The party is set to hold a rally at the Central Shaheed Minar at 3pm on Sunday, demanding the July Declaration. Leaders and activists from across the country, including Dhaka, are expected to attend.
The NCP leadership has prepared for two possible scenarios: If the government does not issue the July Declaration by then, the NCP will release their own version. If the government has already issued the declaration, the party will deliver its formal response during the rally.
The NCP has invited all citizens to attend the event.
The day will also mark the observance of the one-point program for the fall of fascism. Party Convener Nahid Islam is scheduled to present the outline for building a new Bangladesh.
The party described this moment as a “historic juncture” and expressed hope that the public would join them in solidarity.
Earlier, speaking at a meeting in front of the Narsingdi Town Municipality on Wednesday afternoon, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said the Manifesto of New Bangladesh would be formally announced at the Central Shaheed Minar on August 3.
Inviting everyone to attend, he said: “If you are with us on that day, we will fulfill all our demands.”
The party had announced this program at the Central Shaheed Minar a month in advance.
According to reports, preparations for the rally have already been completed. Leaders and activists are actively spreading awareness and mobilizing support.
Although initially only residents of Dhaka were expected to join, NCP leaders from across the country are now participating to uphold the spirit of the July March and contribute to nation-building.
July Charter to be unveiled August 5
Meanwhile, in a verified Facebook post shortly after 12 noon on Saturday, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed that the interim government has finalized the draft of the July Declaration.
He stated that it will be formally presented to the nation at 5pm on Tuesday, August 5.
Shafiqul wrote: “The interim government has finalized the draft of the July Declaration. It will be presented to the nation at 5 pm on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, in the presence of all parties involved in the mass uprising. Further details will be announced shortly.”
Speaking after the July Revival Rally at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on Saturday, Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Mahfuj Alam also noted that the July Declaration may be issued on or before August 5.
He described the July Declaration as the embodiment of the people's aspirations during the July mass uprising, calling it "documentary evidence of that desire."
Outlining the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s efforts, Mahfuj Alam said: “We are working to keep the memory of the uprising alive. Most of the 15 departments and agencies under the ministry are involved in disseminating information, preserving records, and producing documentaries on the events of the July Uprising.”
Regarding the July Charter, he said that work is underway based on input from political parties and expressed hope that it will be signed on or before August 5.
The July Declaration has remained one of the most widely discussed political issues since last year’s mass uprising. In preparation for its anniversary, the interim government has already sent the final draft of the declaration to various parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizens Party (NCP).
Sources indicate that the advisory office is working to ensure the declaration is issued no later than August 5.
Three major rallies in Dhaka on Sunday
Three major rallies and cultural events are scheduled to take place on Sunday across Dhaka’s Shahbagh, Shaheed Minar, and Suhrawardy Udyan areas, according to a public notice from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
A rally organized by the Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal will be held at Shahbagh intersection from 12 noon to 6 pm, while NCP will organize a public rally at the Central Shaheed Minar from 3 pm to 6 pm, demanding the July Declaration and Charter.
A cultural event titled “July Jagaran”, organized by Saimum Shilpigosthi, will take place at Suhrawardy Udyan from 10 am to 10 pm.
In addition, HSC/equivalent and BCS exams are being held at various centers across the capital on Sunday.
The DMP warned that traffic in and around Shahbagh may be severely disrupted due to these events and advised commuters to use alternative routes.
Examinees have been urged to leave early to ensure timely arrival at their exam centers.
The notice, signed by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali, sought the full cooperation of city residents.