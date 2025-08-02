NCP: 'Manifesto of New Bangladesh' to be announced at Shaheed Minar

The National Citizens Party (NCP) has announced that it will unveil the “Manifesto of New Bangladesh” on Sunday at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.

This announcement was made in a post from the NCP's verified Facebook account after 9:30am on Saturday.

The party is set to hold a rally at the Central Shaheed Minar at 3pm on Sunday, demanding the July Declaration. Leaders and activists from across the country, including Dhaka, are expected to attend.

The NCP leadership has prepared for two possible scenarios: If the government does not issue the July Declaration by then, the NCP will release their own version. If the government has already issued the declaration, the party will deliver its formal response during the rally.

The NCP has invited all citizens to attend the event.

The day will also mark the observance of the one-point program for the fall of fascism. Party Convener Nahid Islam is scheduled to present the outline for building a new Bangladesh.

The party described this moment as a “historic juncture” and expressed hope that the public would join them in solidarity.

Earlier, speaking at a meeting in front of the Narsingdi Town Municipality on Wednesday afternoon, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said the Manifesto of New Bangladesh would be formally announced at the Central Shaheed Minar on August 3.

Inviting everyone to attend, he said: “If you are with us on that day, we will fulfill all our demands.”

The party had announced this program at the Central Shaheed Minar a month in advance.

According to reports, preparations for the rally have already been completed. Leaders and activists are actively spreading awareness and mobilizing support.

Although initially only residents of Dhaka were expected to join, NCP leaders from across the country are now participating to uphold the spirit of the July March and contribute to nation-building.