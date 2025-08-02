PHQ: No female officer named Sumaiya Zafrin in Bangladesh Police

The Police Headquarters in a statement on Saturday, confirmed that Bangladesh Police has no female officer named Sumaiya Zafrin.

The statement said that a woman named Sumaiya Zafrin has recently been mentioned as an assistant superintendent of Police (ASP) on social media and some online platforms.

"The attention of Bangladesh Police has been drawn to this matter. To clear everyone's confusion, it is being informed that there is no female officer named 'Sumaiya Zafrin' in Bangladesh Police," it said.