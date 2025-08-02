Saturday, August 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

PHQ: No female officer named Sumaiya Zafrin in Bangladesh Police

Despite recent social media claims identifying her as an ASP, PHQ confirmed that the Bangladesh Police has no female officer named Sumaiya Zafrin

Bangladesh Police Headquarter. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 Aug 2025, 04:56 PM

The Police Headquarters in a statement on Saturday, confirmed that Bangladesh Police has no female officer named Sumaiya Zafrin.

The statement said that a woman named Sumaiya Zafrin has recently been mentioned as an assistant superintendent of Police (ASP) on social media and some online platforms.

"The attention of Bangladesh Police has been drawn to this matter. To clear everyone's confusion, it is being informed that there is no female officer named 'Sumaiya Zafrin' in Bangladesh Police," it said.

Topics:

Bangladesh Police
Read More

11-day nationwide alert issued over potential attacks by Awami League

Government sends four DIGs on retirement

Govt to train 150,000 police for election duty from September

IGP: Life is not always a straight path

Police Headquarters: Most recent incidents involving minorities not communal

Mallick: Militancy in past 18yrs was staged drama

Latest News

DMP urges public to avoid Shahbagh, Shaheed Minar, Suhrawardy Udyan Sunday

Sunday rally: Chhatra Dal apologizes to Dhaka residents

Rizwana: ICJ's advisory opinion to strengthen moral grounds for global climate policy reform

Khasru: No scope to amend constitution outside parliament

Sakhawat: Some owners use factories for money laundering

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x