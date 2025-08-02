Rizwana: ICJ's advisory opinion to strengthen moral grounds for global climate policy reform

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Saturday said, while the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the obligations of states in respect of climate change may not be legally binding, it will significantly bolster moral courage in pushing for changes to global climate policies amid today's adverse geopolitical reality.

"This opinion will create pressure in international policy-making spaces, ultimately compelling states to revise their approaches," she said.

The environment adviser made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion at the Department of Environment on the ICJ's Advisory Opinion concerning states' responsibilities in addressing climate change.

She further stated, "Climate change is not just an issue for civil society-it must engage the youth. Our generation may survive, but future generations could suffer severe consequences. If we don't act now, we will be held accountable by those who come after us."

In her remarks, she also highlighted key issues such as riverbank erosion, infrastructural vulnerabilities, the urgency of climate adaptation planning, and the need to strengthen local government capacity.

"There can be no sustainable solution without rehabilitation in river erosion-prone areas," she said.

"The Climate Change Trust Fund must be made more effective through collaborative action between government and NGOs," Rizwana said.

She emphasised the importance of natural resource protection and the notion of moral obligation in tackling climate change.

Calling for youth engagement, she said, "Let us craft 10 to 12 climate-conscious messages and empower our youth to deliver a strong environmental message on behalf of the country."

The meeting was chaired by Dr Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The keynote paper was presented by Advocate Hafij Khan, environmental lawyer and climate change negotiator.

Professors Payam Akhavan, Marie-Claire Cordonier Segger, and Nicole Ann addressed the event virtually.

Other notable speakers included: Mohammad Navid Shafiullah, additional secretary (Climate Change), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Dr Md Kamruzzaman, director general, Department of Environment; SM Munjurul Hannan Khan, executive director, NACOM; Farah Kabir, country director, ActionAid; Dr Fazle Rabbi Sadeque Ahmed, deputy managing director, PKSF (Environment and Climate Change Division); Md Ziaul Haque and Mirza Shawkat Ali, directors, Department of Environment; Liaquat Ali, director, BRAC; Md ShamsudGlobal; chief executive, CPRD; Kazi Amdadul Haque, senior director, Friendship; Sohanur Rahman, executive coordinator, YouthNet Global.

Representatives from various government and non-government organizations, environmentalists, civil society actors, and youth leaders participated in the roundtable.