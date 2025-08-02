Malaysia to recruit left behind Bangladeshi workers

The Malaysian government has agreed to recruit a limited number of Bangladeshi workers, who were unable to enter the country by the May 31, 2024 deadline, through the state-run manpower export agency, Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL).

The Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur confirmed the development through an amended notice issued on Friday, outlining the official procedures and designated sectors for this special recruitment arrangement.

According to the High Commission, the Malaysian authorities have approved the inclusion of these workers specifically in the Construction and Tourism sectors, under regulated mechanisms designed to ensure transparency and proper documentation.

This latest initiative comes in the wake of an official alert issued by the High Commission earlier, warning of fraudulent syndicates operating in the name of recruitment, particularly targeting jobseekers aspiring to work in Sabah, a Malaysian province not covered by any formal labor agreement between the two countries.

The High Commission clarified that no Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or bilateral agreement exists regarding the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers for Sabah and therefore any such offer is unauthorized and illegal.

It further revealed that certain unscrupulous groups have been collecting passports and money from unsuspecting individuals with the false promise of jobs in the region, amounting to organized fraud.

"The mission urges all Bangladeshi jobseekers to remain vigilant and strictly follow government-approved channels like BOESL," the notice read.