Army HQ: Major Sadique in custody for alleged training of Awami League activists

The Bangladesh Army has taken Major Sadique into custody following recent claims on social media and various news platforms alleging his involvement in providing training to Awami League activists.

Brigadier General Md Nazim-Ud-Daula, director of Military Operations at Army Headquarters, confirmed the development during a press briefing on Thursday at Officers’ Mess ‘A’ in Dhaka Cantonment, reports UNB.

“The issue involving Major Sadique has come to our attention. While the matter is still under investigation, I can confirm that he is currently in the Army’s custody,” said Brig Gen Nazim in response to a question.

“If the investigation proves his involvement, action will be taken against him in accordance with existing army regulations. Since the investigation is ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this moment,” he added.

It was known that police arrested 22 leaders and activists from the banned Awami League, its banned student wing Chhatra League, and other affiliated organisations over a “secret meeting” at a convention centre adjacent to the capital’s Bashundhara Residential Area.

A case has been filed over the incident with Vatara police station in the capital. According to the case statement, on July 8, the banned Chhatra League organised a secret meeting at the KB Convention Centre near Bashundhara.

Between 10am and evening, 300–400 people — including members of the banned Chhatra League, Awami League, and retired government employees — attended the meeting. They chanted anti-government slogans there.

The meeting allegedly planned that, upon receiving instructions from former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, people from across the country would gather in Dhaka. They would occupy Dhaka’s Shahbagh intersection to create instability in the country, spread fear among the public, and ensure Sheikh Hasina’s return to power. These conspiracies were reportedly discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), Brig Gen Nazim said that various groups, including the UPDF and JSS are frequently engaged in clashes over territorial dominance and extortion.

“This is nothing new. These groups regularly attempt to expand their influence, which leads to frequent conflicts. The army is working with utmost effort to keep the situation under control,” he said.

He stressed that the army is not the only stakeholder in the region: “Civil administration, police, and others are all part of it. If we can all work together, I believe the situation can be brought under further control—and that is essential.”

When asked about the KNF (Kuki-Chin National Front), reportedly sourcing weapons from the Arakan Army and seeking to expand its influence, he said, “It is not surprising that there is a connection between the KNF and the Arakan Army, given their ethnic and ideological similarities.”

He noted that KNF has failed to establish any dominance, despite some logistical changes, and that their influence has significantly declined.

“Earlier, clashes with KNF resulted in the deaths of eight army personnel and many injuries. But in recent months, such incidents have notably decreased,” he said, adding that many KNF members were killed or injured in recent operations and several of their bases destroyed.

“KNF is now in a vulnerable state. We strongly believe that with collective efforts, it is possible—and necessary—to uproot the KNF completely. In a sovereign country, the dominance of any armed group is unacceptable,” Brig Gen Nazim added.