Dhaka Tribune
AB Party submits income and expenditure report to EC

RPO mandates parties to submit annual financial reports by July 31

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 31 Jul 2025, 09:54 PM

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) has submitted its income and expenditure report for the last calendar year to the Election Commission (EC).

On Thursday, a delegation led by the party’s Vice Chairman, Lt Col (retd) Helal Uddin Ahmed, met with EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed and submitted the financial statement.

Following the meeting, Helal Uddin told reporters that the party earned Tk1,37,94,344 in the previous calendar year, while its expenditures amounted to Tk1,36,17,231 — leaving a surplus of Tk1,77,113.

According to the report submitted to the EC, the party’s income came from two sources: member contributions and donations.

Expenditures were made under various categories, including publicity and publication, press conferences, travel, office stationery, donations, winter clothing distribution, flood relief, legal expenses, national council events, office repair and maintenance, office rent, vehicle maintenance, iftar gatherings, Eid gifts, medical expenses, and registration-related costs.

As per the Representation of the People Order (RPO), all registered political parties are required to submit their income and expenditure statements for the previous calendar year by July 31 each year.

The law also stipulates that failure to submit the report for three consecutive years may result in cancellation of the party’s registration.

 

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)AB Party
