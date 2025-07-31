39m Bangladeshis in multidimensional poverty, children worst affected

Nearly three out of ten children in Bangladesh are living in multidimensional poverty, significantly outpacing the rate among adults, according to the country’s first-ever National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) released on Thursday.

The report—prepared by the General Economics Division (GED) of the Planning Commission, with support from Unicef and the European Union (EU)—reveals that 28.9% of children face overlapping deprivations in health, education, and living standards, compared to 21.44% of adults, underscoring the disproportionate burden of poverty on Bangladesh’s youngest citizens.

In total, over 39 million people in Bangladesh are living in multidimensional poverty.

Unlike traditional income-based measures, the MPI assesses poverty through multiple indicators, including poor nutrition, lack of education, unsafe housing, and limited access to essential services.

A person is considered multidimensionally poor if affected by at least two such deprivations.

Regional disparities

The report reveals stark regional inequalities. Five districts—Bandarban, Cox’s Bazar, Sunamganj, Rangamati, and Bhola—have poverty rates exceeding 40%, with Bandarban topping the list at 65.36%.

Sylhet Division records the highest divisional rate at 37.70%, forming a poverty cluster in the eastern region.

School attendance emerged as the largest contributor to child poverty, underscoring the urgent need for education-focused interventions.

‘Regional MPI insights matter’

“When the multiple dimensions of poverty are addressed effectively, child poverty for current and future generations can be prevented,” said Rana Flowers, Unicef Representative in Bangladesh.

“Thanks to the MPI, we now have a tool to understand where and how child poverty is impacting lives across Bangladesh.”

Dr Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, special assistant to the chief adviser, emphasized the importance of digging deeper into the indicators: “Understanding the MPI of a region is essential—but even more critical is uncovering the drivers behind it.”

Edwin Koekkoek, acting head of Development Cooperation at the EU Delegation, called for collective action: “Let us work together—government, civil society, development partners, and citizens—to build a more equitable and prosperous Bangladesh.”

Unicef urged the interim and future governments to use MPI data to shape equitable policies and target investments in critical areas such as housing, sanitation, internet access, and education.

Special attention is needed in rural and high-poverty districts, with integrated interventions in WASH, electricity, clean cooking fuel, and child-focused services.

The MPI was developed through collaboration between GED, Unicef, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the EU, and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI), aligning with Bangladesh’s national development goals and the SDGs.