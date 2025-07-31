Last day of reform talks begin

The National Consensus Commission (NCC) on Thursday started its last (23rd) day of discussion of the second round dialogues with political parties to reach decisions on several important reform issues including the appointment process in some important institutions.

The session began at 11:40pm with NCC vice chair Prof Ali Riaz presiding at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Some 30 political parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party (NCP) are taking part in the talks to present their respective positions on the proposed reforms.

Several important reform issues including the president’s responsibility and authority and the appointment process of four important institutions—PSC, ACC, CAG and Ombudsman—are being discussed in the 23rd session of the second-round dialogue.

The Consensus Commission will conclude the second-round dialogue on Thursday, which was held to reach a unified stance on key reform proposals over 20 major issues.

The Commission will finalise the July National Charter 2025 with the agreed proposals with a timeline for implementation of the political reform initiatives within the next two years, reflecting the public aspirations demonstrated during the 2024 July-August Mass Uprising.

Formed on February 15, 2025, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, the Commission was tasked with forging a unified national stance on crucial state reforms.

The Commission held its first-round talks with the political parties and alliances between March 20 and May 19.